A car filled with teens crashed into a utility pole and spun out of control, and two Milwaukee Police officers saw the accident unfold from their squad car.

"It's going to be a shock originally when you see that kind of car accident, you see the fire, but you know there's going to be people in the car," said Officer Nicholas Reid, Milwaukee Police.

Body camera video showed the officers running towards the fiery crash at 54th Street and Villard Avenue without hesitating the night after Christmas.

"I knew the car had the potential to come engulfed, but at the time that's not what we were thinking. We were just thinking, keep going until everybody's out," said Officer Nicholas Schlei, Milwaukee Police.

Witnesses heard a pop as their electricity went out.

"That was scary like I didn't know what to do.....I was in the kitchen and we looked outside and we seen that the car was turned over and it was actually on fire," said Traniqua Colon.

They watched from their window as police worked to rescue three people inside.

"I just seen one police officer he was knocking out the window on the driver's side and he pulled out a guy in a red shirt," Colon said.

The officers pulled out two unconscious teenagers and a third crawled out on his own.

"We knew that we had to get those kids out because of the fire so that was our first instinct," Reid said.

Reid and Schlei were in the right place at the right time and had the courage to act fast. The partners, known as the "Nick Squad" since they share the same name, said it was just another day on the job.

"We weren't exactly sure this would be such a big thing," Schlei said.

The driver of the car was cited for reckless driving. Police said the teen was speeding, but had a valid driver's license and no criminal record. At last check, the teenagers are still in the hospital.