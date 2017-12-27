Unsolved Murder: Family wants answers after Christmastime homicide

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 8:39PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
"This is a senseless crime and we need to get to the bottom of it," Shannon said. "It's been a whole year and I still have no answers but I will continue. [Through] rain, sleet or snow, to get answers for my child."
However, the pain in their extremities pales in comparison to the pain they feel knowing their loved one's killer is still out there.
"Someone who did it needs to come forth and stop being a coward," said Pastor Cedric Carr, Deandre's cousin. "Stand up and take responsibility for what was wrong."
Milwaukee Police say they continue to investigate and follow leads on Deandre Allen's murder. No one has been arrested.