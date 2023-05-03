Man shot and killed on Fond Du Lac at 76th; southbound lanes closed: Milwaukee County Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on Fond Du Lac fwy Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO responded to the 76th Street offramp and found one man who had died from a gunshot wound. There was a woman in the car as well, who was not injured.

The sheriff's office said initial investigations revealed the man was shot by someone in another vehicle.

Fond Du Lac fwy is closed temporarily so deputies can investigate. Drivers are being diverted off the highway at 107th Street.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation. The sheriff's office said it will hold a news conference at some point, possibly around 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip