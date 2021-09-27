Man helping brother fix car when driver hit and killed him at 60th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man was helping his brother fix his broken car near an intersection in Milwaukee when another driver, who had been shot prior to this incident, crashed into the man and killed him, according to a report from the medical examiner.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the victim as Jamaul J. Jones. Milwaukee police first released initial details of the crash Sunday night.

The ME's report states Jones' brother's vehicle had broken down in the northbound lanes of North 60th Street between West Hampton Avenue and West Fairmount Avenue Sunday evening. His brother called Jones for help, and Jones arrived to assist with the broken vehicle.

The medical examiner says Jones was standing somewhere between his brother's vehicle and the median, when a southbound vehicle struck Jones and then a landscaping truck before coming to a rest on the median just north of West Hampton Avenue.

The ME's investigation found a gun could be seen protruding from the driver's shattered windshield. That vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The 27-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was discovered to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest before the incident. No shots were heard in the immediate area of the crash, the medical examiner reported.

Milwaukee police said in an earlier report that the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

