Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who was shot near 60th and Hampton

items.[0].image.alt
Milwaukee Police Department
MPD investigates fatal shooting of 31 year old
Posted at 10:59 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 23:59:34-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near 60th and Hampton Sunday evening.

Police say the victim may have been helping a disabled motorist who was stuck in traffic when he was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

During their investigation, police found that the 27-year-old driver of the striking vehicle had been shot at some point.
He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

grey ryder cup.png

Everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits