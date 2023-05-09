Man dies after jumping into river to save his brother, GoFundMe created

KENOSHA, Wis. — A GoFundMe has been created after a 39-year-old man drowned when trying to save his brother in Kenosha.

39-year-old Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo died in the Pike River on Sunday after officials say an adult man swimming started to struggle. A child at the water's edge, who was with the man, ran to get help.

The struggling swimmer's brother, Sanchez-Trujillo, and another adult man arrived and jumped into the water to save him. While the struggling swimmer was pulled to shore, Sanchez-Trujillo died.

Now, a coworker has created a GoFundMe to support Sanchez-Trujillo's family. The GoFundMe says Sanchez-Trujillo left behind a wife and three kids, who he had planned to bring to America.

"He is a hard-working man that would send all of his money to his wife and kids to provide for them. He always spoke about the dreams and plans he had for his family once they would reunite," the fundraiser page says.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $20,000 with a little over $1,000 raised as of Tuesday morning. To read more about Sanchez-Trujillo, and to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

