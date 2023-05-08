Man drowns after jumping in to save struggling swimmer in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 39-year-old man died after he jumped into the water to save his brother but never resurfaced, in Kenosha County on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, around 1:30 p.m. first responders arrived in the 2000 block of Sheridan Road, which is on the west bank of the Pike River just southwest of Carthage College's campus.

Authorities learned an adult man swimming in the Pike River started to struggle. A child at the water's edge, who was with the man, ran to get help. The struggling swimmer's brother and another adult man arrived and jumped into the water to save him. While the struggling swimmer was pulled to shore, the brother who had jumped in to save him did not.

Crews began searching for the man, including using a drone. Around 2:50 p.m., authorities found the man under the water, unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo of Kenosha.

Read the full release below:

"On 05/07/2023 at approximately 1:31 PM Kenosha County Deputies and Somers Fire/Rescue



personnel responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road for a possible drowning. Initial reports



from deputies on the scene were that an adult male was swimming in the Pike River and began



to struggle. A child that was with the man at the water’s edge ran to get help. The man’s brother



and another adult male came down and jumped into the water to save him. As the struggling



swimmer was pulled to shore the brother who had jumped in to save him went under and did not



resurface.



KSD deputies along with Somers Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and immediately



entered the water to attempt to locate the man who went under. The KSD Drone Unit also



responded to the scene and searched the river using a remotely operated underwater vehicle



(ROV). At about 2:49 PM the man was located under the water by Somers Rescue personnel



unconscious and not breathing. He was identified as Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo, a 39-year-old male



from Kenosha, WI. Adrian was transported to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital where he



was pronounced deceased by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.



The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department expresses our deepest condolences to the family.



Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the



Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center (available Monday-Friday) at (262)-764-8555 or



the 24/7 Crisis Line at (262) 657-7188.



We ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s



Department at (262) 605-5100."

