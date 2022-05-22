Man accused of killing Brittany Booker arrested in Chicago

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said 41-year-old Terry Jackson was taken into custody Sunday morning in Chicago. He is accused of killing Brittany Booker, a Racine mother of six.

The United States Marshal Service conducted the arrest operation in Chicago. When officers arrived at the residence where Jackson was believed to be, they saw him in the window with a firearm.

Following a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson was taken into custody without incident, Racine police said.

Previous coverage:



Jackson is connected to the Sunday, April 24 incident involving Booker. Around 9:30 a.m. officers were called to Villa and 13th in Racine for a missing person complaint. An investigation determined it was actually a homicide, and Booker was the victim.

Jackson is believed to also be connected to an incident involving serious injuries to several victims in February of this year in Racine. Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest, including for attempted homicide.

Prior to Jackson's arrest, three people had been arrested in connection to Booker's arrest.

Diamond M. Hood of Racine was arrested for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to Booker's homicide. Police then arrested Alicia K. Skyes and Carmelita L. Walker, both of Racine, also for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the aggravated assault of Booker and another woman on Feb. 27.

