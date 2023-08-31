Lockdown at Milwaukee Co. Jail: Inmates barricade themselves in library, complaint says

MILWAUKEE — A total of 27 inmates barricaded themselves in a library room and refused to come out in the Milwaukee County Jail on Aug. 12, 2023, forcing authorities to make a breach by using pepper spray and a CERT response team, they said.

The 27 inmates, who were all already facing some kind of charge, are facing fresh charges in connection to the barricade incident, according to a criminal complaint released Thursday.

The complaint states the inmates barricaded themselves in Pod 6c, which contains a room with furniture and another room known as the "library." Authorities say another 34 inmates were in the same area at the time but did not participate in the barricade.

During the incident, the inmates placed paper over the windows preventing deputies and correctional officers from seeing inside the library. The inmates also ignored commands from staff to leave the library and return to their cells.

The incident started around 1 p.m. Around 1:05 p.m., Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Mary Sawczuk ordered "a full facility lockdown and activated the Jail’s Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT)," the complaint states. As part of that lockdown, those 34 inmates not participating in the barricade were evacuated from the pod to another part of the jail.

Around 1:47 p.m., about 47 minutes after the incident started, the CERT team arrived. The inmates had still not complied with officers' commands to leave the library and end their barricade.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities used "oleoresin capsicum" spray (otherwise known as "pepper spray") underneath the door of the library. Instead of complying, inmates damaged the sprinkler system, causing water to "flood the room."

Around 2:45 p.m., authorities punched a hole in the window of the library and sprayed more pepper spray. The CERT team then entered the library, secured the 27 inmates inside, removed them from the area and treated them for pepper spray exposure.

During the CERT team's breach of the library, authorities saw that inmates had pushed a table up against the door. Inmates inside also covered their faces with clothes, presumably to stop pepper spray exposure.

The criminal complaint did not state why the inmates started the barricade.

On Aug. 25, community members gathered outside the Milwaukee County Jail to protest against inmate deaths. The event featured a press conference with County Supervisor Ryan Clancy, according to TMJ4 reporting.

Since 2018, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says 13 people have died while in custody, with 6 being ruled as suicides.

As you might recall, the sheriff's office submitted its review of the jail earlier last week. The office identified staffing, mental health resources and overpopulation as primary challenges.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip