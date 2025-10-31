MILWAUKEE — Local political leaders and food security advocates are urging action to extend food sharing benefits as the government shutdown enters its second month, raising concerns about tens of thousands of Wisconsin families facing hunger.

Both gathered at Nourish MKE to raise concerns about families — especially children — going hungry after federal funding for the state's food-sharing program ended Friday. They asked for community help as the crisis deepens.

Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a multi-state lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure funding continues for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Before Friday's two federal court rulings on extending benefits, Congresswoman Gwen Moore said President Trump could have easily tapped into a $5 billion contingency or emergency fund to help extend SNAP benefits into November.

Local leaders push to extend food benefits as government shutdown continues

Local leaders push to extend food benefits as government shutdown continues

"All of you out there who are worried about not getting your SNAP, that same black Sharpie that the president used to hire those contractors to tear up the Rose Garden and the East Wing, that same Sharpie could have authorized the release of the $5 billion," Moore said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says, based on a summary of legal analysis, the contingency funds are "not legally available to cover the benefits right now."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and others are calling on people to make donations. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is holding a food drive to help families and residents facing food insecurity when benefits run out due to a lack of funding during the government shutdown.

"I'm grateful that so many people have stepped up for our call to help in order to make sure that our neighbors, and particularly our children, our children in this community get fed these donations. But food drives, they're a temporary fix though, they're only going to last so long," Johnson said.

A new Marquette poll this week of Wisconsin registered voters showed Republicans received slightly more blame than Democrats — 38% versus 33% — while 28% say both parties are equally responsible.

However, partisan divisions are stark. 82% of Democrats blame Republicans for the shutdown, while 71% of Republicans blame Democrats. Independents appear more neutral, with 63% saying both parties share responsibility.

Republican Congressman Bryan Steil says the shutdown needs to end now.

"Democrats continue to stand to shut the government down — and people are getting hurt. It's incredibly frustrating, but we're going to continue to work here in Washington to get this across the line and reopen the government so we can get on with the work of the American people," Steil said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

