Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Live updates: Flooding causes traffic issues in SE Wisconsin

Urban and small-stream flooding is possible, and some roadways could become dangerous due to lingering water.
{***A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES UNTIL 10:30 A.M. URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY. OVERFLOW IS LIKELY IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. MORE THAN 1" OF RAIN HAS FALLEN WITH ANOTHER 0.25-0.75" EXPECTED.***}
floodingwestallis.jfif
Posted at 9:17 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 11:23:30-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Heavy rain is moving through the area and causing dangerous conditions for drivers.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 10:30 a.m.

Urban and small-stream flooding is possible, and some roadways could become dangerous due to lingering water.

More than 1 inch of rain has already fallen and another 0.25-0.75 is possible.

FORECAST: Flood advisory issued as heavy rains, wind move through the area

rainfall.jfif

Follow along for live updates regarding flooding issues in the area:

Update 10:22 a.m:

The West Allis Fire Department said several roads on the west end of the city are closed due to flooding.

"When it comes to flooded streets and walkways, play it smart, and play it safe. Whether driving or walking if you come to a flooded road, turn around; don't drown," the fire department said on Twitter.

Update 9:28 a.m.:

Update 9:20 a.m.:

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District issued a raindrop alert saying every drop counts to reduce sewer overflows.

The group asked people to hold off on washing dishes and laundry and take a shorter shower today.

Update 9:05 a.m.:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it's seeing pooling water on Wis 175 near State Street.

Update 9 a.m.:

The West Allis Police Department posted to its Facebook Monday advising people to avoid two areas due to flooding. According to unconfirmed reports, there have been flood-related auto crashes in that area.

According to the post, the areas are:

  • W. Cleveland Av., between 11200-11700 blocks
  • Root River Pkwy, between W. Oklahoma Av. and W. Cleveland Av.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News