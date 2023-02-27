Live updates: Flooding causes traffic issues in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Heavy rain is moving through the area and causing dangerous conditions for drivers.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 10:30 a.m.

Urban and small-stream flooding is possible, and some roadways could become dangerous due to lingering water.

More than 1 inch of rain has already fallen and another 0.25-0.75 is possible.

FORECAST: Flood advisory issued as heavy rains, wind move through the area

TMJ4

Follow along for live updates regarding flooding issues in the area:

Update 10:22 a.m:

The West Allis Fire Department said several roads on the west end of the city are closed due to flooding.

"When it comes to flooded streets and walkways, play it smart, and play it safe. Whether driving or walking if you come to a flooded road, turn around; don't drown," the fire department said on Twitter.

There are several roads on the west end of the city are closed due to flooding. Please avoid any flooded areas. When it comes to flooded streets and walkways, play it smart, and play it safe. Whether driving or walking, if you come to a flooded road, turn around; don't drown. pic.twitter.com/9PKl7AqHwQ — West Allis Fire Dept (@West_Allis_Fire) February 27, 2023

Update 9:28 a.m.:

[RAINFALL] Here's a look at rainfall reports. Another 0.25-0.50" is expected today. @TMJ4

Track rain live: https://t.co/CNbNHrDmkK pic.twitter.com/PzD17zg6ny — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) February 27, 2023

A #FloodAdvisory is in effect until 12 p.m. for Fond du Lac. Heavy rain and melting snow will lead to flooding in low-lying areas @TMj4 pic.twitter.com/VjKMGaBAbQ — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) February 27, 2023

Update 9:20 a.m.:

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District issued a raindrop alert saying every drop counts to reduce sewer overflows.

The group asked people to hold off on washing dishes and laundry and take a shorter shower today.

WATER DROP ALERT!

Rain & snowmelt are in the forecast. Every drop counts to reduce sewer overflows. Try to use less water:

- Hold off on washing dishes & laundry

- Take a shorter shower



To sign up, text: WATERDROP to 414-296-4422



For updates: https://t.co/IhzbIyv1U3 pic.twitter.com/VVjVZycri1 — Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (@MMSD_MKE) February 26, 2023

Update 9:05 a.m.:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it's seeing pooling water on Wis 175 near State Street.

Update 9 a.m.:

The West Allis Police Department posted to its Facebook Monday advising people to avoid two areas due to flooding. According to unconfirmed reports, there have been flood-related auto crashes in that area.

According to the post, the areas are:

W. Cleveland Av., between 11200-11700 blocks

Root River Pkwy, between W. Oklahoma Av. and W. Cleveland Av.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip