Heavy rain and gusty winds Monday, freezing rain to the north

[***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES FROM 4 AM TO 12 PM MONDAY. FREEZING RAIN IS LIKELY THIS MORNING. 1/10" OF ICE IS POSSIBLE ON ANY UNTREATED SURFACES.***}

Steady rain, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder this morning. Rain will be heaviest, and winds will be strongest between 6-10 AM. Expect easterly winds 10-20 mph, with gusts near 40 mph in the morning. Some rain will be mixed with sleet & snow, especially for our northern counties. Freezing rain is more likely through Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, where 1/10" of ice is possible on any untreated surfaces. Temperatures will quickly warm up by midday, ending the threat of ice.

Steady rain will continue through midday before showers taper down in the afternoon. Winds will also weaken and become northwest around 10 mph. Light rain and snow showers are possible through the evening, with minimal accumulation.

A brief break Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s.

A wintry mix returns early Wednesday, with northwest winds 10-15 mph and highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Rain. Windy

Rainfall: 1-1.5"

High: 40°

Wind: E 10-20 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Windy

Low: 33°

Wind: NW 15 G35 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Windy

High: 45°

Wind: W/S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance wintry mix. Breezy

High: 43°

Wind: E/NW 15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

High: 37°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance late. Windy

High: 35°

Wind: NE 15-25 G35 mph