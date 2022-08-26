Lawsuit filed against City of Wauwatosa for 'unlawful arrests' following Alvin Cole, Jacob Blake shootings

WAUWATOSA — A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Wauwatosa and its mayor in connection to 2020 protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the deaths of Alvin Cole and George Floyd.

The lawsuit claims that the city attempted to quietly dismiss cases against protesters from back in 2020. Now, those protesters are accusing the city of targeting them.

Plaintiffs allege that they were ticketed, arrested, and targeted by city officials because they were present, or even engaged in peaceful protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Alvin Cole, and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The lawsuit also accuses Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride of declaring a curfew and Emergency Order for the city without the Wauwatosa Common Council's knowledge or approval. They also say he did not have the authority to do so.

"There were no credible threats to the City of Wauwatosa," the lawsuit states.

Plaintiffs claim that the order gave rise to the Waukesha Police Department and other agencies responding to protests with "unconstitutional tactics that were clearly;y intended to injure, silence, and intimidate the plaintiffs as well as all citizens."

The tactics mentioned in the lawsuit include violently beating protestors, engaging in false arrests, the creation of false arrest records, use of chemical agents, and kettling protestors in enclosed areas.

According to the lawsuit, the city's attempt to dismiss the cases did not include a claim explaining how those arrested could find relief.

The plaintiffs are now asking that a portion of the city's motion to dismiss be granted, with other portions of it dismissed with prejudice. They are asking for relief from Wauwatosa and McBride, as well as several Waukesha police officers.

You can read the entire lawsuit below.

