2 years after Jacob Blake shooting: Acknowledgment and elections

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two years ago today, Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha. Blake survived but was left partially paralyzed.

An investigation eventually ruled the officer's use of force was justified. But in the days immediately following the shooting, riots rocked Kenosha.

Community groups have plans to mark the anniversary, as well as political hopefuls.

With the governor's race heating up, candidate Tim Michels is among those marking the anniversary. He plans to be here in Kenosha on Tuesday alongside some of the state's top GOP lawmakers.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance says 100 businesses were damaged or destroyed during three nights of unrest in August of 2020, after Jacob Blake was shot.

Michels has launched ads that question Gov. Tony Ever's response, saying he stood by as Kenosha burned. The governor's team has called that kind of language a partisan attack -- pointing out that Gov. Evers filled every request for local and state support, including bringing the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha within hours of the county's request.

Later this morning Michels and Republican Congressman Bryan Steil will host a tour of the city and a roundtable discussion. The president of the Kenosha Police Union is expected to join, as well as Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for Wisconsin attorney general.

As for Jacob Blake, his uncle tells Kenosha News that Jacob is living in Chicago and has made progress on learning to walk again.

Kenosha News is also reporting that Wednesday night, leaders of the groups "Kenosha, for our Future" and "Black leaders Organizing Communities" will hold an event at Civic Center Park to mark the unrest and uprising in 2020.

