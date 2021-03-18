Kenosha police still looking for leads in fatal shooting of Dajuan Williams last year

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are still looking for leads in the homicide of 24-year-old Dajuan D. Williams in August of 2020.

Williams was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in the shooting on Aug. 19, during a gathering of over 100 people on 61st Street.

Kenosha police said in a statement Wednesday that they have not closed the case, and continue to seek suspects. The name of the 13-year-old will not be released at this time, as he is a juvenile.

The police department writes:

"Kenosha Police know that there were many people that saw what happened and we urged them to come forward. Almost a year later, we are again urging the public to assist us. Dajuan Williams and the 13 year old boy, as well as their families, deserve justice. Help us give them that."

The 13-year-old has recovered physically, "but lives with that memory," police say.

If you know something, call the Kenosha Police Department detective bureau at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

