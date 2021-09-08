Kenosha Police looking for a person of interest related to a suspicious death

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are looking for a person of interest in relation to a suspicious death. The man's name is Roberto Andino. He is 5'9 and weighs roughly 240 pounds.

On Tuesday, KPD was called to a welfare check on a person that did not report to work after the Labor Day Weekend.

Police found the person dead at a home around 75th Street and 29th Avenue. Officials also said that the person's gun and 2021 black Kia Sportage (licensce plate 753-YZC) were also taken.

Andino is also wanted for an unrelated warrant. If you know the whereabouts of Roberto Andino or if you see him, please call 911 to report it. Police said not approach Andino or attempt to apprehend him yourself. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656- 7333.

