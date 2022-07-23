He went viral after getting run over by Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, and Friday night he got his revenge.

Kenosha Kingfish mascot Elvis took it out on a dummy dressed in Dillon's jersey. Last weekend, he lost his head when he did the same drill with the real Green Bay star.

The fight doesn't seem to be over yet. Dillon responded Friday night on Twitter saying, "Good thing this is an annual thing!"

You can watch Elvis' revenge by clicking here or watching below:

Dillon showed no mercy towards the “Elvis" mascot during the celebrity softball match last Saturday.

Video emerged on Twitter showing Elvis and Dillon laying on the ground. They both work to get up, but by the time Elvis turned around and lifted his eyes, Dillon was upon him: football in hand, Dillon's shoulder exploded into the mascot, throwing his mask into the air and the man onto the ground.

Some on social media pointed out the two were participating in the "Oklahoma drill." Two people start on the ground and the goal is to get to your feet and get the opponent on the ground. When Elvis got his revenge Friday night, the video shows the same drill.

The Kenosha Kingfish are members of the minor league Northwoods League. The man behind the fish head? Trey Meier. He is working for the baseball team over the summer as the mascot and marketing intern.

