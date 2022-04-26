Kenosha considered memorial for Anthony Huber, Kenosha shooting victim

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha considered building a memorial in honor of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during unrest in Kenosha.

City documents show Huber's former girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, is asking for a "memorial marker" to be built at a memorial tree in Anderson Park, on the city's south side.

The Kenosha Common Council's Parks Commission met to consider the proposal during a Monday meeting. Commissioners tabled the proposal, which requires them to vote to put the item back on a future agenda. They are currently not taking action on it.

During public comment at the meeting on Monday, speakers noted Huber's criminal history as their reason for opposing the proposal. Huber pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct - Domestic Abuse, Repeater in 2018, and has faced other criminal charges, according to online court records.

Huber and Gittings were in Kenosha protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake when Rittenhouse opened fire, hitting and killing Huber. During Rittenhouse's trial, his defense argued Huber attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard, and Rittenhouse killed Huber in self-defense. The prosecution, and Gittings, argued Huber was trying to disarm Rittenhouse. The jury ended up finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire/AP KYLE RITTENHOUSE testifies at Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court Wednesday November 10, 2021. Rittenhouse faces six charges including one count each of First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Reckless Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot three people, two of them fatally during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake seven times by a Kenosha police officer.

"I'm on my back and Mr. Huber runs up," said Rittenhouse while testifying in his own defense. "As I'm getting up, he strikes me in the neck with his skateboard for a second time. He grabs my gun and I can feel it pulling away from me. And I can feel the strap starting to come off my body."

"He [Rittenhouse] thought he was above the law anyways. That's how it's always been. He got out on bail. Had he had been a black man, he wouldn't have got out," said Huber's father, John, following the verdict.

In August of 2021, Huber's parents filed a civil suit in federal court. They're suing the Kenosha Police and Sheriff's departments, alleging they allowed Rittenhouse to harm peaceful protesters. An attorney for Kenosha County previously stated the allegations against the sheriff's department are false.

During the meeting on Monday, commissioners noted that the lawsuit is a reason they are tabling the controversial memorial for Huber.

