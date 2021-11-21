Father of Anthony Huber speaks out following Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA — The family of one of the men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse says they're 'shocked' at the outcome of Rittenhouse's trial.

The 12-person jury acquitted the 18-year-old of multiple murder charges.

"We lost our son. And there's no justice right now for our family, and there's no closure," said John Huber on Saturday morning.

In August last year, Anthony Huber, John's son, was the second of two men Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed during a night of unrest in Kenosha.

"He [Rittenhouse] thought he was above the law anyways. That's how it's always been. He got out on bail. Had he had been a black man, he wouldn't have got out," said John.

Rittenhouse claims that he acted in self-defense.

"I'm on my back and Mr. Huber runs up," said Rittenhouse while testifying in his own defense. "As I'm getting up, he strikes me in the neck with his skateboard for a second time. He grabs my gun and I can feel it pulling away from me. And I can feel the strap starting to come off my body."

Rittenhouse then fired a single shot, killing Anthony Huber.

In August this year, the Huber's parents filed a civil suit in federal court. They're suing the Kenosha Police and Sheriff's departments, alleging they allowed Rittenhouse to harm peaceful protesters.

An attorney for Kenosha County says the allegations against the sheriff's department are false.

In a statement following Friday's verdict, Huber's parents said that they'll continue to fight for justice for Anthony, and that their son will have his day in court.

"The fight's not over. The fight's not over. There are big issues here at hand that people have sweeping under the rug for years," said John Huber.

