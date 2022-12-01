Judge shares regret over releasing man who police say went on to kill ex, burn her house down

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee County circuit court judge spoke with WTMJ Radio Wednesday and expressed his regret over releasing a man convicted of sexual assault of a child. That man, according to police, went on to kill his ex-girlfriend and burn down her home while he was free.

In an interview with WTMJ Radio, Judge David Borowski said he wished he would've made a different decision.

Borowski released Earnest Blakney last August after he was convicted of sexual assault of a child. WTMJ Radio said prosecutors had asked that Blakney be placed in jail while awaiting sentencing but Borowski denied the motion.

When Blakney was released, police say he killed his ex-girlfriend, Nikia Rogers, in her home near 83rd and Vienna. After killing her, he allegedly set her home on fire and fled.

Provided by family and friends of Nikia Rogers

According to a criminal complaint, crews found Roger's body while putting out the fire. She'd been shot in the head, and an autopsy later revealed she was also shot in the back. Investigators also discovered lighter fluid near her body.

Two weeks later, Blakney was killed by Milwaukee Police following a high-speed chase. Police had disabled Blakney's vehicle when he got out and allegedly started shooting at police. That's when officers shot back and killed him.

A 22-year-old woman was injured during that shootout but police said previously that she would survive.

“I lost sleep over it. I’ve had an enormous amount of regret and second thoughts. It was a very difficult decision that obviously went sideways. It had the worst outcome one could have," Judge Borowski said in the interview with WTMJ.

You can hear Borowski's interview on Thursday's Wisconsin Afternoon News.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip