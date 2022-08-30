Milwaukee police seek man accused of setting house fire, killing girlfriend near 83rd and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for a homicide that happened near 83rd and Vienna on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Ernest Terrell Blakney, 47, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, attempted mutilation of a corpse, felony bail jumping, false imprisonment, and armed robbery.

Prosecutors say Blakney allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, 36-year-old Nikia Rogers, and then set his home on fire to hide her murder.

Provided by family and friends of Nikia Rogers

Rogers lived in the home with the defendant at the time of the homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, police and fire crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. While extinguishing the house fire, crews found Rogers dead with a gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy later revealed Rogers was also shot in the back.

RELATED COVERAGE: 36-year-old woman killed in house fire, ruled a homicide

Fire investigators say there were four possible origins of the fire: the detached garage, the basement, the first floor, or the actual body of the victim. A container of lighter fluid was found near Roger's body. According to the complaint, her burns were consistent with being set on fire in an attempt to conceal her murder.

Several vehicles registered to Blakney were at the residence, but Rogers' car was missing from the home. Investigators later found Rogers' car in a field near 96th and Allyn.

According to the complaint, a witness said Rogers wanted to leave her boyfriend, Blakney, because he was "crazy, bi-polar, and was moving her things out of the house." The night before Rogers' murder, Rogers texted a witness she was moving her last things out of the home and was not "ok" mentally, and needed time to herself.

Milwaukee Police Department Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to find Ernest Terrell Blakney. He is wanted for a homicide that happened Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash.

The witness said around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, she received a text from Rogers' phone that allegedly said, "you should have left her alone" and another text that stated, "she's dead."The witness said she responded, "This Terrell?" and she received a message back that said, "Yes."

A second witness told police that around 5 a.m. he received a phone call from Blakney who said he was in the woods and that he was sorry. Thirty minutes later, the witness said Blakney arrived at his home with a bloody hand and asked to change clothes. Blakney then threw his clothes away in the outside garbage, the complaint says. Police later responded and seized the clothes.

When asked why he was at his home, the witness said Blakney allegedly would only state he was sorry and that "she made me do it." He later said, "I shot her" because she was moving out. The complaint also states Blakney admitted to the witness that he burned down his house, his car and his garage, and then traveled to 76th Street to burn his three tractor trailers. After several hours and stating he was going to kill himself, Blakney left the witness' home.

A third witness says he went to a construction site to fix a bulldozer in the 9000 block of Swan Road. When he went back to his truck, he allegedly found Blakney pointing a gun at him and demanding the keys to his truck. The complaint says after getting the keys, Blakney then told the witness to get inside a trailer that was on the site. While inside the trailer, Blakney locked it from the outside. Once Blakney drove away, the witness used items inside the trailer to get out and then called 911. The witness told police there were firearms inside the truck that Blakney stole, as well as his cell phone.

According to the criminal complaint, Blakney was previously charged with felony second-degree sexual assault in Milwaukee County. In November of 2021, he posted $5,000 cash bail. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 of this year with a sentencing date scheduled for Oct. 20. The complaint says his conditions of bail were still in effect at the time of Rogers' murder.

Police are still looking for Blakney. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

If convicted, Blakney faces a maximum of 122 years in prison and a $157,500 fine.

TMJ4 News does not normally use mug shots of suspects in our news coverage. We are doing so in this instance as the suspect is still wanted by law enforcement. You can read our Mug Shot Policy on our website.

