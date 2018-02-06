Juan Mata-Chavez: Police searching for wanted suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in the hit-and-run death of a mother who was headed home from church.

Police say Juan C. Mata Chavez, 27, has been charged in the case while officers try to locate him.

Mata Chavez is accused of speeding down W. Lincoln Ave. last Sunday when he lost control and hit Monica Hernandez, 44, who was heading home from church.

The woman's son, a 13-year-old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you know where Mata Chavez is, please contact police immediately at 414-935-7360.

"She loved him so much," said a niece of Hernandez, who did not want to give her name. "He was her only child. She had so many plans for their lives. We are still in shock. We can't believe she is no longer with us."

People eating lunch at La Canoa Restaurant on West Lincoln saw the crash, and ran out to help. They even found Monica's phone in the wreckage and began calling family.

"She kept asking about her son," said Nattalie Lopez, who works at La Canoa. "Her main concern was that he was okay. We told her he was fine and tried to comfort her. She was in so much pain."