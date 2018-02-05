MILWAUKEE – A 43-year-old woman has died after she was struck by speeding driver on Milwaukee’s south side Sunday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in front of La Canoa Restaurant – located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 15th Street.

According to Milwaukee Police, an unknown male subject was driving a Ram pickup truck eastbound on W. Lincoln Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and collided with a westbound Toyota Corolla. After the crash, the occupants of the Ram fled the scene on foot. One of the passengers of the Ram, a 23-year-old woman, turned herself in late Sunday night.

Police say the driver of the Corolla, a 43-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and later died at a local hospital. A 13-year-old boy -- who was in the Corolla suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Milwaukee Police are still searching for the man who was driving the Ram Pick-Up Truck. Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee Police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and have not released any other information at this time.

