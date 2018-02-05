Mother killed, son hospitalized in south side hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE - MILWAUKEE — A mother is dead and her son has been hospitalized after a terrifying crash on Milwaukee's south side Sunday.

Witnesses on the south side described the most horrific sound from a deadly hit-and-run crash.

At last check from police, the victim driver’s 13-year-old son is recovering in a hospital.

Police say the driver could have been going 70 miles an hour during Sunday’s snowstorm before he lost control and crashed into the car in the opposite lane.

Waitress Nattalie Lopez with the nearby restaurant, La Canoa, ran out to help. She says the victim was trapped in her car and asked if the passenger, her 13-year-old son, was hurt.

“He looked at his mom and said 'Yeah mom I’m okay, I’m okay' and that’s when she started screaming loud because she was in so much pain,” Lopez said.

Four people in the suspect’s truck were captured on surveillance video getting out of the smashed up vehicle. They ran off without helping the victims. Police are using the video as evidence.

The woman in the video turned herself in and is cooperating with police.

La Canoa and other members of the community say they have put together a GoFundMe page to support the family.