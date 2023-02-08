Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jen's Sweet Treats donating all proceeds on Feb. 16 to family of slain Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving

The 'Fallen Officer Fundraiser' will be held from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Peter Jerving
TMJ4
Peter Jerving<br/>
Peter Jerving
IMG_2592.jpg
Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 15:37:20-05

CUDAHY, Wis. — Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy says they will be donating 100 percent of their daily sales on Feb. 16 to the family of Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty.

Peter Jerving
Peter Jerving

According to a social media post, a dozen cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42 each. You can call 414-940-0532 to place an order.

The 'Fallen Officer Fundraiser' will be held from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy
Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy

As TMJ4 News reported, Milwaukee police say 37-year-old Peter Jerving was shot and killed during a struggle with an armed robbery suspect early Tuesday morning.

During the struggle, both the officer and the suspect were shot and later died. Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson.

See TMJ4's full coverage of the shooting incident:

The I-Team discovered Thompson has two hit-and-run incidents, one in Brown Deer and one in Milwaukee, and a reckless driving citation on his record. All three happened in 2021.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. near 14th and Cleveland. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the incident happened after officers attempted to arrest a 19-year-old suspect in an armed robbery.

Chief Norman said Jerving was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The suspect died at the scene of the shooting, according to Milwaukee Police.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News