Jen's Sweet Treats donating all proceeds on Feb. 16 to family of slain Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving

CUDAHY, Wis. — Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy says they will be donating 100 percent of their daily sales on Feb. 16 to the family of Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty.

According to a social media post, a dozen cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42 each. You can call 414-940-0532 to place an order.

The 'Fallen Officer Fundraiser' will be held from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy

As TMJ4 News reported, Milwaukee police say 37-year-old Peter Jerving was shot and killed during a struggle with an armed robbery suspect early Tuesday morning.

During the struggle, both the officer and the suspect were shot and later died. Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson.

The I-Team discovered Thompson has two hit-and-run incidents, one in Brown Deer and one in Milwaukee, and a reckless driving citation on his record. All three happened in 2021.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. near 14th and Cleveland. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the incident happened after officers attempted to arrest a 19-year-old suspect in an armed robbery.

Chief Norman said Jerving was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The suspect died at the scene of the shooting, according to Milwaukee Police.

