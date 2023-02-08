20-mile procession for fallen Milwaukee police officer ends at Krause Funeral Home

MILWAUKEE — Flashing blue and red lights could be seen from miles away as dozens of police squad cars escorted the body of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.

The 20-mile procession ended at Krause's Funeral Home. On Tuesday, his family walked beside his casket, hand-in-hand.

Procession for fallen Milwaukee police officer

Police say the four-year veteran was shot and killed by 19-year-old Terrell Thompson early Tuesday morning while attempting to arrest the teen who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Officer Jerving returned gunfire, hitting Thompson, who died from his injuries.

Procession for fallen MPD officer arrives at funeral home

Friends of Officer Jerving are heartbroken and some are still in disbelief that he's no longer here.

They add that Officer Jerving was proud to be a police officer and wore his uniform with pride.

A funeral service is expected to be held for Officer Jerving in the coming days where the community will have a chance to pay their final respects.

Procession for Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty

