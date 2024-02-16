'It has rocked this community'; Residents breathe sigh of relief after man is charged in Elkhorn homicide

ELKHORN — The tragic death of Gina and Emerson Weingart completely rocked the Elkhorn community. Businesses locked its doors during the day and residents walked in pairs at night. Many felt heartbroken after losing two community members.

The Sports Page Barr where Gina and Emerson were tragically shot and killed February 1st is in the heart of downtown Elkhorn.

"It has rocked this community,” Elkhorn resident, Beth Mcclory explained.

The first words that came out of Mcclory's mouth after hearing Thomas Routt Jr. was in custody and charged in connection to the crime was "thank God.”

Mcclory works at a gas station around the corner from the Sports Page Barr. She says the past few weeks have been nerve-wracking.

"The fact that he was arrested now I feel better. Because I lock my doors now. I lock everything. Ya know I leave here at night and I'm by myself. You just don't know,” Mcclory said.

She is breathing a sigh of relief. However, she still can't wrap her head around what happened.

"I don't understand why. Why would you do that to such a lovely couple. They just seem so nice. I can't fathom any reason why you would have to kill someone over that,” Mcclory said.

Right across from the bar is Wishing Well Florist. We spoke with them right after the shootings. Employees now tell us that they'll rest a little easier.

“I hope people feel safer now in town. Because it's definitely been nervous for us and our neighbors down here. It's been a rough time,” Wishing Well Florist employee, Katie Fulton explained.

After more than two weeks of little to no information from police, Fulton said the update was much needed.

"I was sitting at the gas station about to put gas in my car, and I opened that up and I was like whoa. This is what we have been waiting for. It's been two weeks and we've heard next to nothing from anybody else about what's happening, or where the case stands or anything and it's good to hear,” Fulton said.

Residents hope that the community can take a step towards healing now that charges have been filed.

