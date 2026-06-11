Waukesha man found guilty of neighbor's murder

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man defending himself in a murder trial has been found guilty.

READ ALSO | Waukesha murder trial defendant asks to talk to TMJ4 reporter during break

Kevin Lychwick, 63, was charged with shooting and killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado in 2024, whose body was found outside his apartment building wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape.

Throughout the four-day trial, Lychwick repeatedly ignored the judge and yelled at the judge — and at times appeared to have fallen asleep.

On Thursday, the case went to the jury, who took less than an hour to find Lychwick guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip