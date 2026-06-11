Waukesha man found guilty of neighbor's murder

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man defending himself in a murder trial has been found guilty.
READ ALSO | Waukesha murder trial defendant asks to talk to TMJ4 reporter during break
Kevin Lychwick, 63, was charged with shooting and killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado in 2024, whose body was found outside his apartment building wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape.
Throughout the four-day trial, Lychwick repeatedly ignored the judge and yelled at the judge — and at times appeared to have fallen asleep.
On Thursday, the case went to the jury, who took less than an hour to find Lychwick guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
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