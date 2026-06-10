A defendant on trial for murder in Waukesha County asked his standby lawyer to track down a reporter during a court recess Wednesday and request an interview — an unusual moment in an already turbulent trial.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick looks back at the gallery.

Kevin Lychwick is charged with shooting and killing his neighbor Carlos Maldonado in 2024. Most of day three of the trial he ignored the judge or protested.

"I strenuously object to this all," Lychwick said.

He asked his standby counsel to find TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf during the 10 a.m. break and ask whether he could do an interview. He cannot because he is in the middle of his murder trial. Video from the courtroom shows Lychwick holding up Klopf's business card, which his standby counsel had given him.

Watch: Waukesha murder trial defendant asks to talk to TMJ4 reporter:

Waukesha murder trial defendant asks to talk to TMJ4 reporter during break

Lychwick began day three of his trial the same way he started the day before — in jail clothes and protesting, this time demanding a new judge.

"I have no way to defend myself. I demand these proceedings be stopped so I can arrange for my defense and I can arrange for a different judge, if it should come to trial," Lychwick said.

Lychwick is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor Carlos Maldonado. I spoke to Lychwick on Oct. 31, 2024, right after Maldonado's body was found — before Lychwick was arrested. He referenced that interview in his opening statements as proof of his innocence.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to murder suspect Kevin Lychwick at his apartment, hours after a body was found. (Oct. 31, 2024)

One of his only cross-examination questions came during the entire day came when a DNA expert testified about a gun found in Lychwick's vehicle. Investigators say it was the gun used to shoot Maldonado in the head and stomach. The analyst testified that the gun had Lychwick's DNA on it.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police Squads sit outside an apartment where a body was found wrapped in a tarp. Kevin Lychwick is now charged with the murder. (October 31, 2024)

"Is it possible for an outside individual to place someone's DNA to an object that they have never touched before, perhaps?" Lychwick said.

"It is possible, yes," Pamela Taylor, a DNA analyst with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, said.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick holding a document during his murder trial.

Lychwick had previously tried to get the vehicle search and gun evidence thrown out before the trial.

"The evidence against me is tainted. This case should have been thrown out," Lychwick said.

The trial is expected to wrap up Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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