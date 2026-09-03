Waukesha County court hears arguments on Morgan Geyser's conditional release bid Thursday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser appeared via Zoom in a Waukesha County Court Thursday for a hearing on her petition for conditional release from a state mental health facility, 12 years after she and Anissa Weier pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing their classmate when they were 12 years old.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Morgan Geyser's attorney files new petition for conditional release

The attack was carried out to please the fictional character known as Slender Man.

Geyser was sentenced to a mental health facility following the stabbing. Last year, she was granted release to a group home, but she cut off her GPS monitor and fled to the Chicago area, where she was arrested. She was then returned to the mental health facility.

Her attorney, Anthony Cotton, argued Thursday that Geyser is ready to be released back into the community.

"The question is whether she is dangerous and I don't think she is dangerous. I think it was a crap group home," Cotton said. "She didn't do something dangerous when she was out. Stupid, impulsive, shortsighted, but not dangerous."

The prosecutor said she is waiting to see what doctors say after evaluating Geyser about her release.

Geyser will remain in a state mental institution in Winnebago while that decision is made. A motion hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9, according to court records.

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