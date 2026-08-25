Morgan Geyser's attorney files new petition for conditional release

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Court records show that the attorney for Morgan Geyser, one of the two Waukesha teens sentenced in the 2014 stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner, has filed a new petition for conditional release.

The petition comes less than a year after a Waukesha County judge granted a petition to revoke her conditional release on Dec. 23, 2025, after she removed her ankle bracelet and fled her group home in Madison.

She was later arrested in Illinois in November 2025.

WATCH: Body camera footage shows arrest of Slender Man stabbing assailant after group home escape

Body camera footage shows arrest of Slender Man stabbing assailant after group home escape

The judge then ordered that Geyser return to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she had been held for more than a decade before being granted conditional release by another judge earlier this year.

Now, court records show that her attorney, Anthony Cotton, filed another petition for conditional release on Aug. 25. The petition requests that a court schedule a hearing for her conditional release petition, and that her petition be granted.

Court records do not indicate that a hearing for Geyser's new petition for conditional release has been scheduled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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