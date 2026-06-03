WEST BEND, Wis. — The president of the West Bend Professional Firefighters union is calling for more transparency and input as Washington County pushes toward a county-wide EMS service by 2027.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said volunteerism is down, and rural fire departments across the county could close without a coordinated solution. His task force is working to create a county-wide EMS service by 2027, but the West Bend firefighters' union said the process is moving too fast.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend firefighters union says county EMS plan lacks transparency and could strain city services

Rob Abel, president of the West Bend Professional Firefighters, said the plan raises serious questions about staffing and service levels in the city.

Watch: West Bend firefighters' union says county EMS plan lacks transparency and could strain city services

West Bend firefighters union says county EMS plan lacks transparency

"Our concerns are that if we are being pulled to different communities to provide support, that we will not have enough staffing to provide those services adequately and to the highest level," he said. "This plan lacks some transparency for not only the West Bend Professional Firefighters but also the citizens we provide services for."

Abel said the broader impact on West Bend residents is what concerns him most.

Marcus Aarsvold Rob Abel is the president of the West Bend Professional Firefighters union

"We're concerned with how this county plan affects the City of West Bend moving forward," he said. "I think the union being a part of the discussion is a good suggestion. We should do that."

Schoemann pushed back on the idea that the county is trying to consolidate power.

"If it were a power grab, we would just create our own department, and our dispatch center would dispatch only to our people," he said. "I have no interest in that, it won't work, and I wouldn't propose it."

Marcus Aarsvold Josh Schoemann is the county executive in Washington County

But Schoemann did agree with Abel on one point — that the union should have a seat at the table.

Abel said he is confident the county has heard his worries, but whether or not they actually listen and make changes to benefit the workers he represents remains to be seen.

"I feel that they heard our concerns," he said. "But I'm not sure how far that has gone."

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend firefighters union says county EMS plan lacks transparency and could strain city services

Schoemann said a final deal must be reached by November. Abel is pushing for more time and more input from West Bend residents, who he believes could be shortchanged if the plan does not include more county support for the city.

The proposal will be discussed at the Public Safety Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 17, at 7 a.m.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend firefighters union says county EMS plan lacks transparency and could strain city services

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