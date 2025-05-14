Washington County's Fire Task Force to present findings on fire and EMS response times

WEST BEND, Wis. — Washington County is taking a closer look at how firefighters and emergency medical technicians respond across the area.

The county's fire task force will present an assessment Wednesday that it commissioned from an independent healthcare strategist.

The assessment examined municipal fire stations and emergency first responders throughout the county to evaluate response times, staffing issues, and budgets, with the goal of providing feedback and data.

This past week, the West Bend and Kewaskum fire departments responded to fires where impacted residents expressed satisfaction with response times. A Kewaskum family reported that their home was saved from major damage due to the department's quick response.

The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Government Center and is open to the public.

