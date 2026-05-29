WEST BEND — West Bend police have recommended "mistreating animals" charges to the Washington County District Attorney's office after a video surfaced online appearing to show a groomer yelling at and striking a dog inside Joy's of Grooming on North Main Street.

Marcus Aarsvold Hazel's owner said she is the three-year-old bernedoodle shown getting hit in a video circulating online

The video, taken Wednesday inside Joy's of Grooming, appears to show a woman yelling at and striking a Mini Bernedoodle named Hazel. Hazel's owner posted the video to warn others and said Hazel is shaken up but doing better. The owner is not comfortable with the public attention resulting from the video, but did officially file a police report.

Watch: After one person captured a video of what appears to be a dog groomer at Joy's of Grooming in West Bend striking a dog, others are speaking out to share their experience with the groomer.

West Bend dog grooming customers speak out after video appears to show groomer striking dog

The woman seen in the video has not been charged. She declined to comment when approached.

Previous customers of the groomer came forward after seeing the video circulate online.

Anisha Love says the video left her shaken and questioning her own dog's safety.

Marcus Aarsvold Anisha Love is a previous customer of Joy’s Of Grooming in West Bend

"I'm upset, I'm very upset, and I hope my dog wasn't a victim," Love said. "It made me feel very, very angry. It made me feel sad because we're leaving our pets with them that we love. We trust them."

Love says her own experience with the groomer had been positive until now.

"She's been nothing but a nice lady," Love said. "All I've seen from her is genuineness. Then I have to see this?"

Casie Giebel, another previous customer, says her experience at Joy's of Grooming ended in tragedy. She says her Great Dane, Brew, came home from the groomer with torn ligaments and was unable to walk.

Marcus Aarsvold Casie Giebel is a previous customer of Joy’s Of Grooming in West Bend

"It was a very, very traumatic incident," Giebel said. "So, we took a playful dog that we were taking to the dog park… to having to put him down within 24 hours."

Giebel filed a civil lawsuit against the groomer in 2024, but said a judge dismissed the case due to a lack of evidence.

"I was so angry, very enraged and hurt for him," Giebel said. "Because he was a great dog whose life ended up having to end very soon."

Casie Giebel Giebel's dog Brew had to be put down when he was three-years-old

Giebel says Hazel's owner is in her thoughts.

"My heart goes out to her because I know how it is," she said. "Hopefully her dog is okay."

West Bend police were on scene questioning groomers and nearby residents when TMJ4 News arrived. Officers on scene declined to answer questions, directing inquiries to their media officer. Police later emailed saying they had recommended mistreating animals charges to the DA's office.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend dog grooming customers speak out after video appears to show groomer striking a dog

The DA's office said the charges are under review.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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