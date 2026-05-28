WEST BEND, Wis. — A 70-year-old West Bend woman is facing animal mistreatment charges after West Bend police said they reviewed a video that had been circulating on social media of an incident at a local grooming business.

The incident took place at Joy’s of Grooming in West Bend, according to police, who said they received a complaint on May 27 about the video.

Watch the video of the incident below:

70-year-old West Bend woman faces charges after complaint over grooming shop video

After reviewing the video, police said they have referred a request for charges of mistreating animals to the Washington County District Attorney against the 70-year-old.

Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4’s Marcus Aarsvold asked an employee at Joy’s of Grooming for a comment regarding the ongoing investigation; however, they declined to provide one.

The district attorney’s office told TMJ4 that the charges are under review but did not provide a timeline.

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