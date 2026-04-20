'We just all band together': Neighbors brought sandbags as Druid Lake started to flood

TOWN OF ERIN — Rain drenched the Town of Erin last week, causing Druid Lake to take on more water and flood surrounding properties.

TMJ4

There are still a couple of inches of water on Clear Water Beach Road and dozens of sandbags surrounding homes.

Mary Lee Rieley showed me videos she took Friday morning as Druid Lake started to swallow her patio.

"This was Friday morning, and I was really afraid of Friday evening," Rieley said.

Mary Lee Rieley

"I noticed my sump pump was going on every 13 seconds, and I thought okay this could be trouble," Rieley said.

TMJ4 Mary Lee Rieley

"There were 20-25 people that were just lifting bags and filling bags and putting them around homes," Rieley said.

Rieley said she is thankful for the support from her neighbors and other town residents.

Watch: Neighbors brought sandbags as Druid Lake started to flood

Neighbors brought sandbags as Druid Lake started to flood

"We had tons of neighbors that came out and helped us, I mean it was amazing," Rieley said.

Thankfully, water did not get into Rieley's home. However, this is nothing new for homeowners on the lake.

"It’s just something old that they really don’t want to deal with," Jim Carberry said.

TMJ4 Jim Carberry

TMJ4 previously reported on neighbors raising their voices about a change the Department of Natural Resources made to a floodplain map.

That decision was then reversed.

Neighbors are thankful that the damage to their neighborhood was minimal and that they had many helping hands along the way.

"We just all band together and help as much as we can," Rieley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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