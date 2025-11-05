DNR reverses flood map changes for Druid Lake after community speaks out

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — Washington County community members are seeing change after speaking out about the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' future floodplain map proposal.

The DNR moved Druid Lake homes out of the flood storage district after community members spoke out against it. They initially changed the lake and surrounding properties to flood storage from the floodplain.

Two months ago, the Town of Erin community members reached out with concerns about the DNR's plan to change the floodplain map. Specifically, people who live on Druid Lake were worried about the DNR changing their status from "floodplain" to "flood storage" because of their concerns that this move would impact what they could do to rebuild if a natural disaster strikes.

For over a year, the Druid Lake community wasn't sure about their homes surviving severe damage for their children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.

“They noticed the TV reports, newspaper reports, writing letters, calls, and they recognized absolutely every effort that we had," Mary Lee Rieley said. "From that, we were then pleased to hear from the DNR that they did meet with Washington County in the beginning of October. I heard from the DNR that they have moved our homes out from the flood storage district."

"This is really deeply concerning to us because these are our homes that we want to continue generation after generation," Rieley said. "With all of the work that we did this summer, we actually were able to make a difference."

Rieley received an email from the WI DNR saying they would change the maps back to the way they were for Druid Lake properties.

Rieley hopes other small lake communities take note.

"It probably will affect others," she said. "So, people need to continue to be aware of what's happening in their community and then take action. Things can change for them."

She appreciates the DNR and the county for listening to and taking her committee's concerns seriously.

"I'm grateful to our community members for caring about issues and following through on them," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive.

"I think it's a great example of how government ought to work," Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said. "To be quite honest, I was extraordinarily surprised to see the DNR move the lines. I give them a ton of credit."

"It feels fantastic," Rieley said. "We really do feel like we've accomplished something."

Next, Rieley's committee will meet with the county on Friday to go over the new maps.

The DNR declined to comment but sent TMJ4 News the following statement:

After review and discussion, the DNR updated the flood storage district limits at Druid Lake to include only areas that are open water or regulated wetlands. This change to the flood storage district extents was completed by the DNR, in this circumstance, to more closely reflect the outcome of a FEMA Letter of Map Revision that was completed in 2016. These residences will continue to be regulated as structures in the floodfringe, the same as they have been since 2016.



In addition, Act 175 allows for optional language to be adopted into a community's floodplain ordinance to provide more flexibility for future investments in nonconforming structures in the floodplain. Washington County plans to include this optional language as part of the update to their floodplain ordinance. Sarah Rafajko, Floodplain Management Policy Coordinator

