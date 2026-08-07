Washington County residents win round against power line proposed to serve Port Washington data center

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — Town of Trenton neighbors are claiming a partial victory in their year-long fight against a proposed high-voltage power line that would run through their properties.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin declined American Transmission Co.'s proposal on Thursday, telling the company it would need to re-apply after calling the submission incomplete.

"The magnitude and volume of changes have created a barrier to parties and the public's participation in this proceeding," Public Service Commission Chairperson Summer Strand said.

Steve Holland, who lives in the Town of Trenton, helped form the Responsible Energy Alliance, or REA, to fight the proposal after learning the power line would run through his land. He said the group has no plans to stop pushing back.

Marcus Aarsvold Steve Holland lives in the Town of Trenton

"It's not for what's in the public interest; it's not for a hospital, school, bridge or a highway. It's a data center," Holland said. "Why should they be able to take our land or anybody else's land? It's just not the way things should be."

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ATC proposed building the high-voltage line to provide power, in part, to a data center in Port Washington.

Heidi Prodoehl, another Town of Trenton resident, said the proposed power line would have split her garden in half, in other words, destroy it.

"This is our homestead," she said. "Our safe space, and it's a complete violation honestly."

Marcus Aarsvold Heidi Prodoehl lives in the Town of Trenton

Prodoehl said she worked alongside Holland and their neighbors to push back against the project and was relieved by the commission's decision.

"I was so happy!" she said. "I honestly cannot believe the outcome of everything."

ATC declined an interview but sent the following statement to TMJ4 News:

ATC is disappointed with the Commission's decision and is considering its options. We recognize there is significant public interest in this project and appreciate the time people have taken to participate in the PSCW process and share their perspectives. ATC Media Relations Team

Prodoehl and Holland both said they will keep an eye out for ATC's next move if the company re-applies to build a power line through their neck of the woods.

"We're not going away until we know that there's closure on this," Holland said. "It's to protect the land, the rights of land and homeowners in this state."

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Holland said REA plans to host a meeting to update neighbors on Sunday, Aug. 16 in the afternoon.

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