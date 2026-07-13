Washington County judge dismisses case against Shalom Wildlife Zoo

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. — Washington County Circuit Court Judge Ryan Hetzel dismissed the civil lawsuit filed against Shalom Wildlife Zoo and the Town of Farmington, siding with the zoo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shalom Wildlife Zoo supporters pack the courtroom to voice their support as a judge delays the lawsuit

Marcus Aarsvold Shalom Wildlife Zoo faces legal battle with neighbors over expansion and wedding venue plans

According to the written decision filed Friday, Hetzel ruled in favor of the zoo and town’s argument that the claims against them lacked credibility.

A group of neighbors filed the civil lawsuit in 2025 under the name We Love Farmington, claiming the zoo violated several town permits and that the town violated its own ordinance when changing its permits.

The ruling found that the neighbors’ claims of injury were moot and that the zoo did not cause them harm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shalom Wildlife Zoo faces legal battle with neighbors over expansion plans

Additionally, the decision reaffirmed the town’s updated permit allowing “zoological activities” in its Agricultural District zoning code in December.

TMJ4 News reached out to lawyers representing the zoo and the group of neighbors who filed the lawsuit in 2025.

Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold is in the field requesting interviews and gathering community reaction to the ruling.

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