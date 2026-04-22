TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. — A Washington County judge delayed ruling Wednesday on a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Shalom Wildlife Zoo, opting instead to issue a written decision at a later date.

Judge Ryan Hetzel told a packed courtroom he would send out his verdict via written statement due to the "legal complexities" of the case. The clerk's office said the decision could come at any time, ranging from days to months from now.

Marcus Aarsvold David Fechter is the co-owner of Shalom Wildlife Zoo

The legal saga began in January 2025 when a group of neighbors calling themselves "We Love Farmington" sued the zoo's owners. The neighbors argued the zoo was not abiding by town zoning laws in its attempts to expand, which included adding a new wedding venue on property zoned as residential.

Watch: Shalom Wildlife Zoo supporters pack the courtroom to voice their support as a judge delays the lawsuit

Washington County judge delays ruling on Shalom Wildlife Zoo lawsuit motion

In December, the Town of Farmington changed its zoning ordinances to allow the zoo to expand. During Wednesday's hearing, the zoo pushed for a dismissal of the suit, arguing the town's updated zoning amendment makes the neighbors' argument moot.

Marcus Aarsvold Shalom Wildlife Zoo supporters pack the courtroom to voice their support as a judge delays the lawsuit

Lawyers representing the neighbors declined an interview but argued in court that the town improperly changed the zoning for the zoo's benefit.

"It’s not proper when the facts show it’s done solely for the benefit of a property owner," Joseph Cincotta said.

The attorneys asked the judge to let the lawsuit continue, adding that the proceedings have pushed plaintiffs out of the community.

Marcus Aarsvold Shalom Wildlife Zoo supporters pack the courtroom to voice their support as a judge delays the lawsuit

"He [Andrew Willetts] was forced to move out of his property out of concern for his wife, small child, and he ended up selling that property at a loss," Olivia Kelley said. "I think he does still have standing. He has been injured as a result of the conditional use permit and the now the zoning amendment. So, I think he can, and I think he still has standing.”

Co-owner David Fechter and his attorney said they remain hopeful despite the judge not granting an immediate dismissal.

Marcus Aarsvold Shalom Wildlife Zoo supporters pack the courtroom to voice their support as a judge delays the lawsuit

"It’s a wait-and-see," Fechter said. "We presented our case. We believe that in the long run we’ll prevail."

"I think the court wants to get it right," Matthew Fernholz said. "Obviously, we think our position is correct, but I understand the need to deliberate and be careful with a case like this."

Shalom Wildlife Zoo supporters filled the courtroom to show their backing.

Marcus Aarsvold Heidi Cowan supports Shalom Wildlife Zoo

"I want Shalom Zoo to go on forever so I can keep going there, bring my grand kids, and it’s so much fun," Heidi Cowan said. "I have my fingers crossed very tightly that the judgment is going to come down in favor of Shalom."

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