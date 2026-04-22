Washington County judge delays ruling on Shalom Wildlife Zoo lawsuit motion

A Washington County judge on Wednesday opted not to rule on Shalom Wildlife Zoo's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against it.

Judge Ryan Hetzel told the packed courtroom he would send out his verdict via written statement due to the "legal complexities" of the case. He did not say when that written decision would be posted.

The legal saga started with a group of neighbors who call themselves "We Love Farmington." The group filed a lawsuit in January 2025, stating Shalom Wildlife Zoo was not abiding by town zoning laws in its attempts to expand. The expansion included a new wedding venue on what was zoned as residential property.

In December, the Town of Farmington changed its zoning ordinances to allow Shalom to expand, a move that could also impact the Washington County court ruling.

Zoo supporters told TMJ4 that they're disappointed the case wasn't dismissed on the spot, but they're still hopeful for a ruling in Shalom's favor.

The lawyers representing the neighbors who filed the suit declined to comment.

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