Town of Farmington unanimously approves zoning amendment favoring Shalom Wildlife Zoo amid ongoing lawsuit

FARMINGTON, Wis. — The Town of Farmington board unanimously approved a zoning amendment in Shalom Wildlife Zoo's favor.
The vote is another step in a year-long controversy after two neighbors filed a lawsuit against Shalom Wildlife Zoo and the town. This suit claims the zoo's expansion is not following the township's conditional use permit, and now the township is changing this permit.
"We didn't take this lightly. We wanted to make sure we did the best for the town overall," Chairperson Doug Neumann said. "It allows zoological activities within our ag zoning throughout the town. So, instead of being under our conditional use requirement, it would be under an allowable use in that ag zoning."
Community members at the meeting supported the change. They said they support the zoo and do not agree with the lawsuit filed by the neighbors.
"We surround each other, we protect one another," Joy Zeidler said. "I wish the newcomers that have come in and started this would've taken time to get to know us. We're family. Family is there for one another."
Joy and Gerry Zeidler hope this ends the lawsuit.
"It's truly a phenomenal zoo that we thought was this nugget in the area," Gerry said. "We've just love it and then to hear that there was this controversy was really a surprise to us, actually."
The town's attorney was not at the meeting, but TMJ4 News will follow up with him to find out if this town decision changes the overall lawsuit.
The lawsuit is still ongoing in the Wisconsin court system, with the next court date on Feb. 2.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
