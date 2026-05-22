NEWBURG, Wis. — The Old Fashioned Supper Club in Newburg is preparing to reopen nearly 6 months after a fire forced it to close just before Christmas.

Owner Tabitha Brown said the road to reopening has not been easy.

"It's been very, very challenging," she said.

Marcus Aarsvold Marcus Aarsvold

The supper club experienced flooding in August, meaning it had only been open for 8 months under Brown's management. The fire tore a hole through the ceiling and let cold air into the building. Brown has since been able to replace the ceiling and is now preparing to welcome customers back.

Watch: Newburg supper club set to reopen after fire forced months-long closure

Old Fasioned Supper Club prepares to reopen

The back-to-back setbacks could have ended the business, but Brown said her community, family, and faith kept her going.

"My people that were here, just having faith in the business and me," she said. "That's been huge."

Brown said the response from customers ahead of the reopening has been encouraging.

Marcus Aarsvold Tabitha Brown owns The Old Fashioned Supper Club in Newburg

"Everyone's been pretty great," she said. "We have a ton of reservations and a lot of business being stirred up."

She said the best way to support the supper club is to stop in for a meal off Highway 33 in Newburg.

"We had a great crowd that would come in previously," she said. "I'm excited to see them. It's going to be nice to be in full swing, sit back and say, 'Okay, we're here!'"

Brown said there is still work to be done before the doors open, but with her team and customers behind her, she is confident.

Marcus Aarsvold Newburg supper club set to reopen May 29 after electrical fire forced months-long closure

The Old Fashioned Supper Club will reopen Friday, May 29 at 4 p.m. on Highway 33 in Newburg.

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