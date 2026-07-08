TOWN OF HARTFORD, Wis. — A proposed solar panel project in the Town of Hartford drew significant pushback from residents Tuesday night, with 18 people speaking against the plan during a two-hour public hearing before the planning commission.

One Energy Renewables is hoping to lease 35 acres of farmland, build solar panels on the property, and sell the energy back to the community.

"This is beautiful Hartford," Georgia Meyer said. "I don't want to see that in my backyard."

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push back on proposed solar panel project on farmland

"I don't want to see it done," Roberta Jackson said. "Not like that. Put it on the buildings down in Milwaukee, put it on the city tops in Hartford, I don't care about that because it's not hurting anybody. It's going to hurt our relationship with the land."

Residents also raised concerns about noise from the equipment the project would require.

"I cannot hardly believe that this transformers and inverters are not going to be a noise problem," Nick Jovanovich said.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push back on proposed solar panel project on farmland

One Energy Renewables representatives gave a presentation to the planning commission and community in an effort to build support for the project.

"Solar sites like this generate 100 times more energy than corn ethanol," project development rep. Eric Udelhofen said. "This is a much more efficient way to produce energy on a per-acre basis."

Watch: Hartford planning commission tables solar panel project decision following packed public hearing

Meeting held over solar panel project proposal

Udelhofen also argued the project represented a more efficient use of the land.

Three people spoke in favor of the project.

"This stuff is studied by people," Michael Lang said. "I support the use of however the private landowner and private company would like to use their land. So, that's all I have to say. Thank you!"

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push back on proposed solar panel project on farmland

Kyle Liesener was among those who urged the commission to reject the proposal.

"I say this for the record, don't do it," he said. "Deny it!"

Meyer also addressed the commission directly, pointing to the number of people in the room as a signal of where the community stands.

"The turnout here shows that the majority of the people are not agreeable with this," she said. "You are here to represent us and how we feel!"

The planning commission tabled the project following the hearing. Commissioners said they would take what they learned and discuss it at their next meeting on August 4.

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