TOWN OF HARTFORD, Wis. — Most residents near Highway 83 in the Town of Hartford are opposing a proposal to convert farmland into a solar panel project.

WATCH: Hartford residents push back on solar panel project proposed near Highway 83

Hartford residents push back on solar panel project proposed near Highway 83

One Energy Renewables has proposed leasing farmland along Highway 83 to build the project. Community members gathered in the field adjacent to the highway to voice their concerns.

"It is absolutely ugly, awful and an eyesore," Julie Champine said. "I was very distressed to think that they're going to put it right there. It's awful."

"I'm not against solar whatsoever," Gary Heinitz said. "I think it's great, but it should be put on existing buildings or parking lots. Once all of our farmland is used up and gone, there isn't going to be anymore."

"We are totally against it," Dawn Schauer said. "We are afraid it will devalue our land. It's prime agricultural land. It's beautiful out here. People entering Hartford will see that field of solar panels?"

Not everyone in the community is opposed.

"Losing the farmland? You might lose it anyway," Clyde Lofy said. "It's really a benefit. I mean, they could be selling it to another developer and having another subdivision going in with more noise, pollution and now you have cars driving in and out all of the time."

Glenn and Kristine Huber own the land. They said they understand some disagree with the project, but they want to support clean energy. In an emailed statement, they said the following:

We believe this project is aligned with our family's commitment to preserving and protecting the land that we have been proud to own for nearly 180 years. We understand that some members of the community have concerns, and we respect their right to express their views. We support clean energy, as well as open dialogue and respectful public discussion. We hope the public hearing on Tuesday is productive for all involved. Glenn and Kristine Huber

Despite the Hubers' support, most residents want the plan commission and the town board to reject the proposal.

"I would hope that they listen, but politics are politics," Al Sessler said. "My guess is this is already a done deal."

The planning commission meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Hartford.

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