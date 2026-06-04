'Where is the money going?': Sugar Creek neighbors question tax spending after town's fire department decision

SUGAR CREEK — Sugar Creek residents paid taxes to Elkhorn for increased fire and emergency services. The Town of Sugar Creek wants to leave that agreement, and some taxpayers are wondering how their money was spent.

READ ALSO | Sugar Creek chairman speaks out on decision to leave Elkhorn Area Fire Department

"A lot of people want to know where our money is going," said Tammy Shabty, the owner of Sugar Creek bar Blue Roadhouse. "Taxes are going up and we're not seeing anything following through."

Sugar Creek announced it would not renew or continue the fire department service agreement with Elkhorn after a TMJ4 investigation into staffing, building conditions, and transparency at the Elkhorn Area Fire Department.

TMJ4 Sugar Creek, Wisconsin.

The town is the second municipality to leave Elkhorn's fire service agreement following its neighboring town, Lafayette.

Shabty said the town's financial decisions and the TMJ4 investigation into the Elkhorn Area Fire Department's conditions have become a hot topic inside of her bar.

TMJ4 Tammy Shabty owns Blue Roadhouse in Sugar Creek.

"Everybody has been talking," Shabty said. "They have a right to know what's going on because without our money, the town board is not getting paid."

Watch: Sugar Creek neighbors question tax spending after town fire department decision

Sugar Creek neighbors question tax spending after town fire department decision

Scott Behn has lived in Sugar Creek for years. He said the controversy around the fire service agreement reignited his concerns about the town's fiscal responsibility.

TMJ4 Scott Behn and his dog Bear live in Sugar Creek.

"If you keep raising my taxes, at least give me something for my money," Behn said. "Sugar Creek, you need to do what's right. Elkhorn, same thing. Try to come to an agreement, but don't sacrifice your safety."

Sugar Creek can not leave the fire services agreement with Elkhorn for another three years. Shabty believes the town's spending will remain a popular point of conversation until the union is dissolved.

TMJ4 Sugar Creek, Wisconsin.

"It's a shame because this is a wonderful community and a great area, but where is the money going?" Shabty said.

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