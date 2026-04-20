'Understaffed and Under Fire': The condition of Elkhorn's firehouse is being investigated by the state

ELKHORN, Wis. — The Elkhorn Area Fire Department (EAFD) is now at the center of a state investigation. According to the Department of Safety and Professional Services, inspectors there are investigating the conditions of Elkhorn's firehouse after a complaint was made.

Read "Understaffed and Under Fire" Part 1 | Elkhorn Fire Chief under investigation after first responders speak with TMJ4

A spokesperson for the department said inspectors were there in April and are still investigating.

This comes at the same time first responders sat down with TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae to voice concerns about staffing and funding.

Four days after that sit down, EAFD's Chief, Trent Eichmann, was notified by city leaders that he was being internally investigated and placed on "administrative assignment."

In part one of TMJ4's investigative series: 'Understaffed and Under Fire' we broke down staffing concerns and how first responders say it's impacting them and the public's safety. In part two, we dig into the state of the building they're working in and living in.

ELKHORN AREA FIRE DEPARTMENT'S FIRE HOUSE

The Elkhorn Area Fire Department was built, according to its staff, in the 1970s. Lieutenant Tristan McNamara and Paramedic Jess Nicikowski said the building has been added onto and repaired throughout those years.

Despite this being a public building owned and operated by taxpayers, there's a significant lack of data regarding property and inspection records. Data that is supposed to be public record.

McNamara and Nicikowski walked TMJ4 crews around every inch of EAFD.

TMJ4 News 'Understaffed and Under Fire' is a TMJ4 multi-part investigative series into the Elkhorn Area Fire Department

"A lot of soot, diesel smoke was building up. That's what all that darkness around all the vents is," McNamara said while pointing at a black-spotted ceiling inside what's now the EAFD training room.

"You can see some of these fractures moving up walls," he detailed around the entire building.

Watch: The condition of Elkhorn's firehouse is being investigated by the state

The condition of Elkhorn's firehouse is being investigated by the state

It's a building that now appears to be crumbling before the eyes of first responders, and a building that staff said worked for a volunteer department, but has now been deemed unfit for a full-time staff.

"That idea of volunteerism, people aren't just responding to the station, we live here. This is a third or more of our time," Nicikowski explained.

In 2020, the city of Elkhorn, the town of Geneva, the town of Sugar Creek, and the town of Lafayette voted on and passed a referendum for a full-time fire department.

TMJ4 News Elkhorn Area Fire Department is made up of the city of Elkhorn, town of Sugar Creek, town of Lafayette, and town of Geneva

The referendum levied taxes to produce a multi-million dollar influx of cash to fund paramedic-level EMS care 24/7/365 and employ full-time staff to meet anticipated increased calls for service.

"The community as a whole really enjoys coming here and seeing us out and about and supports us, but they don't know what we're facing on the inside," Nicikowski said.

CITY LEADERS HAVE KNOWN THIS WAS AN ISSUE FOR YEARS

With the additional staff using the firehouse, in 2024, the city of Elkhorn paid Bray Architects nearly $40,000 to analyze the building.

The 80-page report was presented to Elkhorn's Common Council in April 2025.

"To hear that report, it just confirms what we already know because we have to live in it," Nicikowski added.

The report states, "the fire department is operating in a space that is not conducive for the team or maintaining staff/recruiting staff." A statement both Nicikowski and McNamara said was not shocking.

The study found a multitude of things Bray Architects deemed in "poor condition." It said the HVAC system and roof need to be replaced, the apparatus bay floor, where they keep fire trucks and ambulances, needs extensive repair.

TMJ4 News The condition of Elkhorn's fire house is being investigated by the state

The entire electrical system needs to be upgraded to address code violations and safety issues. The sidewalk connection to the garage where emergency vehicles come out of is "causing vehicles to bottom out."

The analysis also found the decontamination process after crews return from fires to be inadequate. That's on top of staff having insufficient sleeping quarters with no appropriate fire alarm system or smoke detectors.

"Sounds like we need a new building," McNamara said when Jenna Rae listed off all of those repairs and replacements.

"This building was great for what it was intended for in the beginning, but we're not a volunteer fire department anymore," Nicikowski added.

CITY OF ELKHORN LEADERS CONTINUE TO REFUSE TMJ4 INTERVIEW

TMJ4 tried to ask city leaders about concerns mentioned in the report and concerns that first responders brought up to find out exactly where the money is going.

Our several requests for an interview were denied.

Instead, the city published a four-page statement on Facebook that said fixing the fire station would cost an estimated $7.2 million, and building a new one would be close to $12 million, adding that "any decision will reflect both operational needs and the city's obligation to taxpayers and partner communities."

The city administrator, Adam Swann, also emailed TMJ4 an informational sheet he made that shows over the past three-and-a-half years, the city has allegedly either spent or plans to spend about $24,000 repairing and replacing things like: the fire house's ventilation and wall fixtures, drywall in the showers, flooring, the ceiling in the living quarters and mold remidation in the bathrooms and kitchen.

Overview of Investments in FD (2) (1) by TMJ4 News

Swann said the city also doubled its vehicle maintenance budget and purchased several new trucks and apparatuses.

"What is your reaction to hearing that?" Rae asked McNamara and Nicikowski.

"It's money you're supposed to be spending anyways, so why are you holding that against us? The city's put some money into this place trying to keep up with things, but again, it's always out of dire need," McNamara explained.

According to a Fire Service Inc. report from last year, doubling the maintenance budget and purchasing new trucks and apparatuses was necessary.

That report states, "our inspection concluded that the overall condition of the fleet is poor, and all units require corrective actions immediately to remain safe and roadworthy."

In the last month, the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) received a complaint related to the Elkhorn firehouse's condition and is actively investigating. That's despite city officials claiming DSPS inspectors "did not identify any compliance violations."

"The community just needs to know what's going on so they can become more involved. I'm telling you this is how it is, that's why we're here talking. Get involved. See what's going on yourself," McNamara pleaded.

Later this week, in part three of 'Understaffed and Under Fire," we break down how all of these issues are ultimately impacting the safety of firefighters and paramedics and the public. We also continue to try to seek answers from city leaders whose salaries are paid for by taxpayers.

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