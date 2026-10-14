Walworth County opponents of power line hopeful after county's action against project

ELKHORN, Wis. — Municipalities across Walworth County have passed resolutions against the proposed 765-kilovolt BECI Project power line. The county itself joined the list on Tuesday night.
"We're talking generations and generations of stewardship of this land," said Whitewater resident Barb McComb, who witnessed the county's vote on the resolution. "To have people come in and destroy it for something that isn't helping Wisconsin is outrageous."
The Walworth County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of an opposition resolution after testimony from county land use and resource management director Michael Cotter.
"I'm frustrated, I'm really upset," Cotter said before the vote. "Someone knew and didn't tell us. MISO [Midcontinent Independent System Operator] is overseen by the federal government but no one bothered to tell us at all."
Town of Richmond supervisor Joe Staller said the company behind the BECI Project, Midcontinent Grid Solutions, also failed to tell his town about their plans.
"We were never notified at all on the Plan Commission level, and we got the information at the township level after many of the residents got the information," Staller said.
Richmond was one of the first Walworth County municipalities to pass a resolution against the power line, which has become a controversial topic since the plans were revealed. Staller said he's pleased the county followed their lead.
"This isn't the American way," Staller said. "The American way is when every level of government is informed and every level of community knows what's going to happen."
While the local resolutions are purely statements, Walworth County's resolution also includes the option to try and legally intervene with the Public Service Commission.
"This will give the county a seat at the table to voice the board's concerns," Cotter said. "In my opinion, the best way to have any influence with the Public Service Commission is to intervene."
Midcontinent Grid Solutions was invited to the meeting, according to Walworth County Board president Rick Stacey, but they declined the offer.
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