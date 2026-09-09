Opponents of proposed high-voltage power line through Walworth County pleased with Elkhorn's declaration

ELKHORN, Wis. — Municipalities across Walworth County have passed declarations against a proposed 765-kilovolt, 190-mile power line. The City of Elkhorn became the latest government to join the effort Tuesday night.

TMJ4 Elkhorn's city council unanimously voted on a resolution opposing a proposed high-voltage power line.

Elkhorn city council unanimously passed a resolution opposing Midcontinent Grid Solutions' BECI Project after hearing from several public speakers, all of whom are worried about the proposed power line.

TMJ4 A sign along Highway 11 in Elkhorn opposing the proposed BECI Project power line.

"It would completely destroy our farm," said April Yuds, the owner of an organic farm in Sugar Creek who said one of the possible BECI Project routes runs through her property.

TMJ4 April Yuds opposes a proposed high-voltage power line through Walworth County.

"Everything that we've worked the past twelve years for is in jeopardy because of this," said fellow farm owner Michelle DiMauro, who said she moved from Las Vegas to Walworth County to pursue agriculture.

TMJ4 Michelle DiMauro opposes a proposed high-voltage power line through Walworth County.

The discussion against the BECI Project started last month in the Town of Sugar Creek, who unanimously passed a resolution against it during a packed meeting on August 18.

The Town of Darien and the Elkhorn Area School District passed resolutions opposing the power line before the Elkhorn city council vote.

TMJ4 A banner on the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn opposing a planned high-voltage power line.

People across Walworth County, including Elkhorn resident Jackie Thelen, have placed signs opposing the BECI Project on their property since they learned about it.

"It's our loss and their gain. We don't want it," Thelen said, echoing the message of her sign. "We need to defend our land if we're going to keep our green space and this lovely place."

TMJ4 Jackie Thelen opposes a proposed high-voltage power line through Walworth County.

Yuds and DiMauro are pleased with Elkhorn's decision, but they say they will not slow down until the power line project is stopped in its tracks.

"Everyone's coming together on this issue and no one wants it," Yuds said. "In our county so far, we're seeing resolution after resolution be passed."

TMJ4 A man holds up a sign opposed a planned high-voltage power line.

"It's up to us. No one's coming to save us," DiMauro said. "This is about all of us. It's not about whether it's on my property or my next door neighbor's property or someone across the street."

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