Sugar Creek residents and town board unite against potential power line project through the community

SUGAR CREEK — People in Sugar Creek packed into their town hall to share their frustrations with a planned high-voltage power line. Town officials say they are just as upset and claim they learned about the project after residents did.

TMJ4 The possible routes for the BECI Project power line proposal through Sugar Creek.

The company Midcontinent Grid Solutions sent letters to several Sugar Creek property owners about the BECI Project, a 190-mile, 765-kilovolt power line they hope to develop between Illinois and western Wisconsin through a substation in Sugar Creek.

Rachel Catlett received the letter because the proposed power line could run right through part of her property.

TMJ4 A letter from Midcontinent Grid Solutions informing property owners about the BECI Project power line proposal.

"In the past week, it's been like drinking the ocean trying to find as much information as we can," Catlett said.

According to the company's website, the BECI Project "will strengthen Wisconsin's electric grid by connecting southern Wisconsin to one of the strongest parts of the interstate transmission system."

TMJ4 A Sugar Creek resident looks over the map of the BECI Project power line proposal.

Sugar Creek town chairman Dave Robers said the BECI Project plans caught him and the local government by surprise.

"They got notices about their land having the poles on it before we even heard about it from the company," Robers said.

TMJ4 Sugar Creek Town Chairman Dave Robers.

The town board decided to consider a resolution affirming their opposition against the BECI Project on Monday night.

Catlett was the only public speaker in the packed room.

TMJ4 Rachel Catlett speaks against the BECI Project power line proposal to the Sugar Creek town board.

"This is an ask to stand with every land owner already living with the uncertainty this project has created," Catlett said to the town board.

The board unanimously approved the resolution against the power line project.

TMJ4 An entrance sign to the town of Sugar Creek.

"People think we're benefiting out of this, but we are not," Robers said. "It's our spot to try and keep this township a farming township and try and keep as much agricultural land as we can."

Catlett is continuing the conversation with an event on her farm Sunday afternoon.

TMJ4 A flyer opposing the BECI Project power line proposal.

"We can do this, our voice does mean something," Catlett said. "I think about my dad. He died in his bed looking out over the farm, and I feel so bad that it might go away."

Midcontinent Grid Solutions is hosting their own open house about the BECI Project. Their event is on August 27 at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan from 10am to 1pm.

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